'Wake Up...I Think We Just Won The Lottery,' NC Woman Tells Husband After Winning Cash 5 Jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. -- ‘Wake up! Wake up! Get your glasses, I think we just won the lottery!’”

Wouldn't that be the best alarm clock ever?

It's what Judy Shaw of Wilmington told her husband when she realized she'd hit the Cash 5 jackpot!

She says she plans to use the $225,612 prize to reach her dream of paying off her home equity loan.

“It’s wonderful. It will make such a difference,” Shaw said. “It will be nice not to have to worry.”

The insurance agent beat odds of one in 749,398 to win Saturday’s drawing.



She bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket when she stopped by the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. She checked the numbers on her phone Sunday morning.

“I was in my office at home, and I saw the three numbers on my phone,” Shaw said.

“I didn’t think anything of it because I’ve matched three numbers before, but then I saw the last two. I jumped out my chair and ran down the hallway and woke my husband up."



Shaw claimed the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $156,803.

