Jump On It! Ohio Officer Joins High School Dance Team For Epic 80s Routine

(Photo: Mike Shaw/YouTube)

Chardon, Ohio -- This may be the best thing you'll see all weekend.

Friday night at Chardon High School, the school's dance team was joined by Chardon Police Officer Mike Shaw for an unforgettable performance.

Watch the performance:

Shaw, who is Chardon's School Resource Officer, busted out a Miami Vice-style pink tie which was appropriate for the 80's music medley he and the team danced to.

As Shaw wrote on his YouTube site, "What better way for an officer to spend time with the kids... while entertaining the community!"

We couldn't agree more.

© 2018 WKYC-TV