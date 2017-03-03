Why Hasn't April Given Birth Yet? Zoo Caretakers Post Q&A Video

April the giraffe 10 (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

Social media is in a frenzy over April the giraffe.

The day-to-day watching and waiting for the birth of April's calf has consumed the lives of many.

If you haven't heard of the mommy-to-be, you must be living under a rock.

While April have grasped the attention of thousands, questions and comments surrounding her lifestyle where plentiful.

Today, some of those questions got answered.

The zoologists and crew members at Animal Adventure Park in New York posted a Q &A video to YouTube Tuesday morning.

The video answers questions about April's feeding, her birth, possible complications, and more.

Most importantly, it answers the question we all want to know, what is taking April so long?!

You can watch the answers to those questions and more in the video below. ( Mobile users click here to view.)





