Are doggy doors a burglary risk for your home?

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: allanswart, allanswart)

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- Two people caught on camera using a doggy door in a burglary have local police warning residents that they could be a victim of a similar crime.

"I don't want to say depending where you live because it can happen anywhere," said Tim Aycock with Matthews Police.

A video going viral out of Peoria, Arizona shows two burglars break into a home, by first sliding through the doggy door. Aycock says at this point, they've accepted that criminals are willing to try just about anything.

"It's tough because they're always trying to stay a step ahead," Aycock said. "We tell homeowners and business owners to stand back and put yourself in their position, the bad guys, the way they look at things. Just try to see openings where, if I'm a bad guy I'd go in here. It's all about the path of least resistance."

These folks even brought dog treats to keep the dog happy and distracted. It poses the question: are doggy doors safe to have these days?

Aycock says one of the safety measures you can use is to have a shield on the other side of the doggy door. Then there's still an extra layer of protection.

"The best thing really is to only let them have access when you're at home," Aycock said. "But for some people, that defeats the purpose."

Another deterrent could be the size, but some dogs are just as big as humans.

"Let the big dogs test it out and see what's the smallest opening they can get in and out of safely, and make it as small as possible," Aycock said.

Aycock says the best option might be to just get rid of the door altogether and find an alternative.



Copyright 2016 WCNC