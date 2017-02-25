Davidson County Man Assaults Girlfriend Twice, Kicks Officers, Says Sheriff's Office

Christopher Barton (Photo: Davidson County Sheriff's Office, WFMY)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A man was arrested in Davidson County Friday after deputies say he assaulted his girlfriend twice and kicked officers who were trying to take him into custody.

Deputies were called to Woodbrier Drive on a domestic violence complaint. Deputies spoke to witnesses who reported seeing Christopher Barton, 24, assaulting his girlfriend.

The same day, deputies received another domestic call where someone reported seeing Barton again assaulting his girlfriend.

Officers eventually found Barton at an apartment on White Street. When deputies arrived, they say Barton ran away. Deputies caught up to him and while attempting to arrest Barton, they say he began kicking them.

Barton is charged with Assault on a Female, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Government Official.

He was not granted a bond because of the domestic violence charges.

