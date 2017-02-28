Davidson County Volunteer Firefighter Charged With Arson

Jeremy Stepp (Photo: DCSO, Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A volunteer firefighter in Davidson County is charged with arson. Investigators believe Jeremy Shawn Stepp is responsible for starting 4 fires in the county.

The most recent happened on February 14. A fire was reported at an outbuilding on Leonard Road in Lexington. The Davidson County Fire Marshal and Sheriff's Office began their investigation which led them to three other unsolved fires in the county.

One of those fires happened on Hill Street in Lexington. Invesitgators say an outbuilding was burned back in December 2014. A similar fire was reported in January 2015 across the street from the West Lexington Fire Department. The last fire was reported in late January 2015. Investigators say a shrub was set on fire but the flames spread to a nearby residence.

Detectives believe Stepp is to blame for these fires. He's been charged with 3 counts of Burning other Buildings and 1 count of Second Degre Arson.

Steep is a volunteer firefighters at the West Lexington Fire Department.

