Driving Too Slow Could Mean a $200 Fine for NC Drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. – If you drive too slow in the fast lane, you could soon be fined. A trio of state senators have introduced a bill that would slap a $200 fine on people who drive below to speed limit in the left lane.

Drivers who impede the steady flow of traffic would also be fined under this proposed bill.

Based on the proposal, a person is impeding the flow of traffic if they “reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken from the rear by a vehicle traveling at higher rate of speed.”

Senators Jeff Tarte, R-Cornelius, Tom McInnis, R-Rockingham, and Jim Davis, R-Franklin, introduced the bill on Thursday.

If passed, the bill would go into effect December 1, 2017.

