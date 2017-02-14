Golden Couples Reveal How 2 Make Love Last

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Valentine's day is all about love and feeling good with your honey bun. But let's be honest. For some people that won't last long. Almost half of marriages in the US end in divorce. So on this day of celebrating relationships, 2 Wants To Know: how do you keep the spark alive.

"It's not peaches and cream,” said Liz Armstrong. Her and Gino have been together for 65 years this March. “You have to work at it."

Work! A four letter word stressed by all four couples 2 Wants To Know talked with. Each being together over 50 years. That work starts by doing small things for each other.

"We dress every morning. We dress to look like we're going someplace. She looks good all the time,” Gino said.

And knowing each other's wants and needs – what makes each other happy.

“It shows he's paying attention to me and I love attention,” said Gloria Clapp about her husband Charles.

When you do disagree:

"Don't ever ever ever got to bed at night angry. Ever!” Gloria said. “Even if you don't go to bed. If you stay up all night. Just don't go to bed angry."

"You have to clear the air. If you have a discussion of some type, you've got to get on the same page. And it takes give and take,” said Jackie Farlow who’s been married to Wray for 53 years.

"You're going to have problems and you need to work on them together,” said Betty Vossers, married to John for 63 years.

To help you get through remember:

"We're in this for the long haul. That's what we told the preacher,” Gloria said. "Sometimes you just don't like what people say or do. But I've always loved him."

"You have a commitment that it's going to last. And there are times you have to remind yourself of that,” Jackie said.

"I see her as my best friend all time, so hey I don't want to lose my best friend. So 90 95 percent of time it's a good place to be,” Gino said. "Oh it's tough sometimes. But you can work through it."

Some golden advice from people who've actually reached their golden anniversary.

