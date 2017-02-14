Gov. Cooper Wants to Repeal HB2, Strengthen Penalties For Crimes in Bathrooms

HB2 Changes (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper introduced a proposal to repeal House Bill 2 during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Governor Cooper’s proposal includes a repeal of HB2, tougher penalties for crimes committed in restrooms and dressing rooms, and a requirement that local governments give the legislature 30 days’ notice before voting on non-discrimination ordinances.

“I know North Carolinians are tired of hearing about this. HB 2 has divided us and stained our reputation. I’ve proposed a common sense compromise that will get HB2 off the books and address concerns on both sides. It’s time for Republican leaders to step up and lead their members because February needs to be the month we get this done,” said Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper says his proposal addresses Republican concerns about the issue. However, Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger doesn’t agree.

Senator Berger’s spokeswoman provided WFMY News 2 with the following statement: “Gov. Cooper’s press conference is the first we’ve heard of his so-called compromise, so if he has a list of members willing to support his proposal, he should make it public now. Given that Gov. Cooper’s refusal to enforce existing criminal trespass laws as attorney general was a major reason legislators were forced to pass HB2 in the first place, it is difficult to take seriously his pledge on ‘strengthening penalties.’ This proposal does nothing to address the basic privacy concerns of women and young girls who do not feel comfortable using the bathroom, undressing and showering in the presence of men, and as we saw in Charlotte last year, it does not require an assault to make a woman feel violated. Gov. Cooper continues to dodge the question, but North Carolinians deserve to know his position on the key HB2 issue: does he believe men should be able to go into women’s bathrooms and shower facilities?”

Lawmakers met for a special session in December to repeal House Bill 2 but they could not come to an agreement.

