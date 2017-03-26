Police Arrest Man Suspected of Killing 74-Year-Old in High Point

(Photo: HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police have arrested and charged Lashawn Kentarius Marshall, 21, for the murder of Josie Lindsey.

Lindsey, a 74-year-old great-grandmother, was shot and killed in her front yard on Tuesday.

Marshall was found in Asheboro Sunday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Lindsey's death marks the 7th homicide in High Point this year.

