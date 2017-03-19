WandsForWildlife: Old Mascara Brushes Can Be Used to Help Wildlife

Mascara wand

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Wands for wildlife. A simple request for old mascara brushes on a wildlife refuge worker's Facebook page has taken off.

Savannah Trantham's post has been shared more than 58,000 times.

Trantham, co-founder of Appalachian Wild Refuge, explained how the refuge uses mascara brushes to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of animals.

Since the March 10 post, the refuge has received several dozen packages.

The request has been shared by Yahoo News and Southern Living magazine.

Interested in supporting #WandsForWildlife? The refuge asks people to mail clean mascara brushes to:

Appalacian Wild

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776



