Wilkes Co. Man Calls 911 Before Killing His Brother: Sheriff's Office

Bryan Keith Hendren (Photo: Wilkes Co. Sheriff's Office, WFMY)

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A Wilkes County man called 911 to alert authorities that he was going to kill his brother and that he’d be waiting as his home to be arrested, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkes County Sheriff’s Deputies say Bryan Keith Hendren, 59, called 911 around 4:00 Saturday morning.

Hendren told the dispatcher that his older brother, Barney “Benny” Hendren, was on his way to his house and that he planned to kill him, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived to Bryan Hendren’s home about 10-12 minutes later and found his 63-year-old brother dead in the driveway. Hendren was sitting on his porch. According to the incident report, Hendren shot his brother with a shotgun. Deputies arrested him without incident.

Deputies believe the murder is a result of a domestic dispute over land the brothers inherited.

Bryan Hendren is charged with Murder and is being held in the Wilkes County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

(© 2017 WFMY)