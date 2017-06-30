WFMY
10 Reasons Why We Love LeBauer Park

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:37 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

Looking for a way to spend your summer days or nights? LeBauer Park has a lot to offer. 

1. FREE Fitness Classes

Try yoga and body boot camp! 

2. The Big Net

It's pretty dope - and makes for a great Instagram picture. 

3. Wine Wednesdays

Do we really need to explain? Get $1 off all wine cans and half off bottles at Ghassan's in the park!

4. Games Galore

Grab a friend and play foosball, ping-pong, or get on the putting green. 

5. FREE Movie Nights

Free movie screenings every Friday! Make it a date night. 

6. A Place For Pups

Your dog can socialize with other furry friends every Sunday between 3-5 p.m. at Yappy Hour. 

7. Adventures Abound

Kids love the splash pad, the rock walls, and slides. 

8. Delicious Food

Stop by Ghassan's or nOma food and company for some delicious cuisine. 

9. Music and Dancing

LeBauer Park is always hosting musical events. Check out the park's Facebook page to see upcoming events. 

10. Fun For Everyone! 

It's just a great place to socialize and have some fun! We loved the Bill Black Beach Music Festival series most recently. 





