10 Reasons Why We Love LeBauer Park

Looking for a way to spend your summer days or nights? LeBauer Park has a lot to offer.
1. FREE Fitness Classes
Try yoga and body boot camp!
2. The Big Net
It's pretty dope - and makes for a great Instagram picture.
3. Wine Wednesdays
Do we really need to explain? Get $1 off all wine cans and half off bottles at Ghassan's in the park!
4. Games Galore
Grab a friend and play foosball, ping-pong, or get on the putting green.
5. FREE Movie Nights
Free movie screenings every Friday! Make it a date night.
6. A Place For Pups
Your dog can socialize with other furry friends every Sunday between 3-5 p.m. at Yappy Hour.
7. Adventures Abound
Kids love the splash pad, the rock walls, and slides.
8. Delicious Food
Stop by Ghassan's or nOma food and company for some delicious cuisine.
9. Music and Dancing
LeBauer Park is always hosting musical events. Check out the park's Facebook page to see upcoming events.
10. Fun For Everyone!
It's just a great place to socialize and have some fun! We loved the Bill Black Beach Music Festival series most recently.
PHOTOS: Why We Love LeBauer Park
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs