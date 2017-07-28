$100K Lotto Win Means Home Renovations, Mountain Trip For Randolph Co. Couple

RALEIGH -- A 100,000 dollar lottery win means a Randolph County can make two dreams come true.

William and Cynthia Dabbs of Trinity plan on renovating their home and taking a trip to the mountains with their winnings.

William bought the lucky Ruby Red 7's ticket at the Archdale Food Mart on North Main Street in Archdale.

“I was in shock,” William said. “I never thought it would happen to me.”

After taxes, the Dabbs received a check for more than $69,000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY