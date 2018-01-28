WFMY
1st Generation College Students Realize Their Dreams With Project Potential

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:29 PM. EST January 28, 2018

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Our Tanya Rivera emceed 'Dancing with the Potential Stars' in Lexington on Sunday night. 

The fundraiser supported Project Potential, a program that helps first generation college students make their dreams possible. 

Over 500 students from Lexington City Schools have received scholarships to attend more than 70 different colleges and universities since the program began in 1994. 

Click here to learn more about Project Potential. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


