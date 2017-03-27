2 New Penguins Join Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The youngest penguins at the Greensboro Science Center joined the rest of the colony and they're having no problem fitting in!
Simon was born in November and Sinclair was born in December.
Both penguins stayed out of the exhibit until their feathers came in -- and they learned how to swim.
