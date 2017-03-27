2 New Penguins Join Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The youngest penguins at the Greensboro Science Center joined the rest of the colony and they're having no problem fitting in!

Simon was born in November and Sinclair was born in December.

Both penguins stayed out of the exhibit until their feathers came in -- and they learned how to swim.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two Penguin Chicks Hatch At Greensboro Science Center

We are super excited to have Simon and Sinclair, our two penguin chicks join the rest of their colony on exhibit! These guys are already making themselves right at home. Posted by Greensboro Science Center on Monday, March 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY