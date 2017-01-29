2 The Rescue Oval

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
"Hidden Figures" Daughter Lives In Triad
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Law Puts Confederate Flag back in York Co. Courthouse
-
Foster Families Needed For Shelter Pets
-
Calling All Dog Lovers: Foster Families Needed For Dogs At Shelter
-
Grant Gilmore's Overnight Forecast, Saturday, January 28th, 2016
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
-
Update: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
More Stories
-
Small Chance For A Flurry This EveningJan 28, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
-
What President Trump's Executive Order Means For RefugeesJan 28, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration banJan 28, 2017, 9:33 p.m.