250 Hours Of Labor Leads To New Home For SC Family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Big day for a family in York County. After more than 250 hours of intense labor, Lisa White received keys to her brand new home.

It's part of the Habitat for Humanity program and today marked the culmination of all their hard work.

"It's just amazing to see it all come together," said Lisa White, the new homeowner.

Lisa White, mother of five, is now the proud homeowner of this brand new house in Clover, South Carolina.

"I did it I finally did it," said White.

Tim Veeck with Habitat for Humanity says the house couldn't have gone to a more deserving person.

"Lisa has had multiple trials in her life and she has consistently overcome those through hard work, patience, stamina, and determination," said Tim Veeck, with Habitat for Humanity.

It took every bit of hard work, patience, stamina and determination to build her dream home.

"I think one of the cool things about Habitat is you can reflect back and think about all the people that helped you build the home and have different memories throughout the process," said Veeck.

Now that it's finished, Lisa can turn the page and start a new chapter.

"I feel successful and that chapter in my life is completed," said White.

