5 Things To Do This Weekend In The Triad: 02/10-02/12

The Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Circus rolls into Greensboro for the very last time. (Photo: WFMY)

1. REPTIDAY

It’s all about the creepy and the crawly as Repticon returns to Winston-Salem. The one-day show is all about reptiles. ReptiDay will feature an opportunity to get up close with hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. The event will be held Saturday, February, 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds at Gate #9. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12. Free for kids under age 5.

More details: ReptiDay



2. CIRCUS FUN

Enjoy it while it lasts! Take part in the final showing of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus XTREME. This weekend marks the final circus. The show features High-wire wizards, strongmen, BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, contortionists, high-flying human cannonball, and lots more! The show runs until February 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

More Details: Circus Tickets & Show Times



3. ROCK OF AGES

Don’t miss out on this 80’s Mega-Musical taking over Winston-Salem this weekend. Rock of Ages performances are listed below. Tickets are $18/$16 The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is located at 1047 W. Northwest Boulevard.

Performance: Feb. 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 8pm

Feb. 12 & 19 at 2:00pm

More Details: Rock Of Ages

4. COPS VS DOCS HOCKEY

Check out “Cops vs Docs” this weekend as Winston-Salem police take on a team of doctors from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on ice for charity. The game is Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. The game benefits Special Olympics Forsyth County.

5. TASTE OF ART FOR COUPLES

Get Valentine’s Day started early with a “Taste of Art” for couples. It’s at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art. Couples are invited to bring a bottle of wine as they create works of art. All the classes begin at 6:00 p.m. Drop-in reception with complimentary wine and small bites is from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Spaces are limited. You can call to register at 336-723-7395 ext. 201 Check out the website for ticket prices.

More Details: Sawtooth “Taste Of Art”

