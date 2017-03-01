5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 3-5

Printworks Bistro (Photo: Custom)

1. FIRST FRIDAY MUSIC

Enjoy First Friday with a night of music in Greensboro. Café Latte will perform at GreenHill. Café Latte is an acoustic music duo composed of Alfredo Trejo on electric violin and Angel Trejo on Spanish guitar. Specializing in the art of Latin Jazz, Spanish fusion, flamenco, and various contemporary styles of music. There’s a cash bar and also a $5 admission fee. GreenHill is located at 200 North Davie Street in Greensboro.

2. FIRST FRIDAY LEXINGTON

Come out and enjoy music in Uptown Lexington! Joshua West will perform Friday, March 3 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Sophie’s Cork & Ale located at 23 West 2nd Avenue in Lexington.

3. POP-UP DANCE PARTY!

Time to shake your groove thang at the free Pop-Up Dance Party at Print Works Bistro. The event takes place every first Friday when half the restaurant transforms into a dance room! This is a free event (no cover charge). The Pop-Up Dance Party is Friday, February 3 from 10:00 pm – 1:00 am. Print Works Bistro is located at 702 Green Valley Road.

4. BEER SCHOOL

It’s everything you ever wanted to know about beer! On Saturday, spend the afternoon with Foothills Brewing learning the subtle nuances of craft beer brewing. It also includes a tour of the brewery. It’s from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Foothills Brewing located at 638 West Fourth Street in Winston-Salem. It’s $15 per person.

5. ART SHOW & SALE

Tap into your artistic side at the 7th annual Art Show and Sale benefiting the Meals-on-Wheels program. Top area artists will show and sell their works of art on March 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Senior Services Center located at 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. A variety of artwork will be on display from oil paintings, acrylics, pastels, collages, pottery, jewelry, wood carvings, note cards and more! The event is free and open to the public.

