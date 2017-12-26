A Slice of Love: One NC Couple's Pizza Proposal

Patrick Giggey and Claudel Pilon's proposal was a little cheesy. (WNCN) (Photo: CBS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every love story is different, but this Raleigh couple’s engagement story takes the cake – or should we say the pizza?

The couple’s shared obsession with pizza could win them an all-expense paid dream wedding.

Some might say Patrick Giggey’s marriage proposal was a little cheesy, but the couple’s mutual love for pizza goes back to their very first date.

“We did late night pizza after a few cocktails,” Giggey recalled. “We found the nearest open pizza place and ever since then it was true love. I knew I found the one when she would eat late night pizza with me.”

Giggey proposed to Claudel Pilon on the beach, in front of both their families and 10 pizza boxes were involved.

“I was expecting there to be pizza in there,” said Pilon. “I really was and when I opened it and I saw he had written, ‘Chapter One: This is where our love story began.’ I started balling crying.”

The couple’s family members lined the beach. Each one held a pizza box and at the end of the line Giggey was waiting with open arms.

“Then after the fact we had a big pizza party at the beach house,” Giggey said.

“I was drooling by the time I got to the pier with all these empty pizza boxes, but yes we did have a big huge pizza celebration after,” said Pilon.

The couple entered a Diamonds Direct contest on a whim and their love story made it to the top 10.

The winning couple gets to choose any Charleston wedding venue and then Diamonds Direct foots the bill for food, entertainment, flowers, photography, and anything else you might need for a dream wedding.

“It would be unbelievable and awesome for both of us if we could get the community behind us and let us win this competition and ultimately give Claudel the dream wedding that she deserves,” said Giggey.

You can vote for the couple online every 24 hours until Jan. 12.

