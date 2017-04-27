Abandoned Dog 'Eddy' Found in Plastic Container Gets Adopted

(Photo: Howard County Police Department) (Photo: Howard County Police Department)

HOWARD CO. (WUSA9) - Eddy, the puppy who was found in a plastic storage container and left for dead, has found a forever home.

In March, the Howard County Police Department received a call from a person who said they found a storage container in a grassy area. The lid had holes drilled into it and an emaciated puppy was inside. He could not stand or move.

The Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center picked him up and began rehabilitating him. They nicknamed him 'Eddy.'

Once at the clinic, veterinarians said the brindle pit bull was extremely malnourished, had open wounds, was missing fur and was covered in urine and feces. Eddy responded well to treatment.

The shelter said that after the initial post, they had already received requests to adopt him once he completed the recovery process.

Now, a month later, that day is here. Eddy has a new home.

