Adorable Twin Toddlers Re-Enact Scene From 'Frozen'

Twin girls act out their favorite scene from 'Frozen'. (PHOTO: Colleen Jodan, Facebook)

Twin sisters from Philadelphia perfectly re-enact one of their favorite scenes from the Disney film, "Frozen," and the internet is loving it.

Their mom, Colleen Jordan, caught them performing the scene that features Anna and Elsa playing in the snow, and she shared the sweet video on her Facebook page.

Acting out their favorite scene from Frozen ❄️ Posted by Colleen Jordan on Monday, March 27, 2017

Mom says Maddie is almost always Elsa and Scarlett is Anna, according to ABC13.

As of Saturday afternoon, the video has been viewed more than 39 million times and shared more than 680,000 times.

Madelyn and Scarlett turn two on April 8, 2017.

