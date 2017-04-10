Airline Crew Helps Deliver Baby Mid-Flight

(Photo: Turkish Airlines)

A flight crew with Turkish Airlines made a special delivery.

A passenger who was 28 weeks pregnant went into labor on a flight from Guinea to Istanbul on Friday.

The airplane was 42,000 feet above ground when her baby was ready to enter the world.

The crew stepped in to help deliver the passenger's baby before the pilot made an emergency landing.

It's a girl!

Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew! 👏🏻👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FFPI16Jqgt — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) April 7, 2017

