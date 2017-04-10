WFMY
Close

Airline Crew Helps Deliver Baby Mid-Flight

A flight crew with Turkish Airlines made a special delivery.

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:03 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

A flight crew with Turkish Airlines made a special delivery. 

A passenger who was 28 weeks pregnant went into labor on a flight from Guinea to Istanbul on Friday. 

The airplane was 42,000 feet above ground when her baby was ready to enter the world. 

The crew stepped in to help deliver the passenger's baby before the pilot made an emergency landing. 

It's a girl! 

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories