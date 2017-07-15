Alfred Angelo Closes, Files For Bankruptcy, Panicking Brides

Spurning brides-to-be across the country, a wedding dress retailer got its own case of cold feet Friday, filing for bankruptcy and closing all its stores. (Photo: Photo: JP Yim, Getty Images)

Spurning brides-to-be across the country, a wedding dress retailer got its own case of cold feet Friday, filing for bankruptcy and closing all its stores.

Alfred Angelo Bridal, a national chain with 60 of its own stores and 1,400 locations worldwide that sell its products, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidiation in Florida, where it is based. The Sun-Sentinel in Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida reported that the case had been filed.

Alfred Angelo plans to liquidate its assets, said Patricia Redmond, a lawyer for the Florida firm Stearns Weaver Miller that handled the bankruptcy filing.

Store managers were not alerted to the closure, according to the Wall Street Journal, and many stores were locked up for the last time on Thursday with no advance warning to customers or employees.

Some Alfred Angelo customers who hadn't received their orders took to Twitter on Friday to voice their frustration. With weddings approaching and little time to find another dress, many brides were also unsure whether they would receive a refund on a dress they bought, but had not yet received.

My wedding is in 29 days. I'm glad orange is my wedding color because I'm gonna be married in jail if I can't get my dresses. #alfredangelo — Ashley Austin (@ashaleh22) July 14, 2017

Was standing in my future wedding dress, tears in my eyes, saying yes, when I was told #AlfredAngelo has shut down & I can't order the dress — Tina Braz (@Tina_Braz) July 13, 2017

Redmond said she had received "thousands" of e-mails from concerned women, but that the company would work to fulfill all orders that had already been purchased from Alfred Angelo.

"It typically always gets better after the bankruptcy filing for customers who have goods that have already been purchased," Redmond said.

She added that many Alfred Angelo stores sent dresses by mail before the closures which may not have arrived yet. Redmond said she would also help customers needing alterations by providing a list of seamstresses.

The company has not put out a statement on the closures, and could not be reached for comment on Friday.

As panicked brides shared their concerns on Twitter, some other bridal retailers offered discounts to those affected by the Alfred Angelo closures.

David’s Bridal, a Conshohocken, Pa.-based chain, said on its website that it would take 30% off wedding dresses and 20% off bridesmaid dresses for Alfred Angelo customers who did not receive their order before the closure, with a valid receipt. And The Bridal Boutique of Naperville, Ill. tweeted an offer for 20% off wedding apparel for affected brides.

We are offering a 20% discount, on top of our already reduced prices, to any bride who has been affected by the #AlfredAngelo closings. — The Bridal Boutique (@BridalBoutique5) July 14, 2017

