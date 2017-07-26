Appreciation Lunch For Hundreds Of Guilford Co. First Responders

Deputy Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, left, serves himself baked beans, as Lieutenant Don Knott awaits his turn (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nearly 400 Guilford County first responders were treated to lunch on Wednesday.

Food was served in the chapel at Lambeth-Troxler Community Care to police, fire, sheriff, and medics.

It was all to show appreciation for the men and women who protect and serve the community.

First responders enjoyed hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, and an abundance of sweet tea!

