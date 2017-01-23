WFMY
Asheboro Woman To Appear On Jeopardy

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:03 AM. EST January 24, 2017

ASHEBORO, N.C. – An Asheboro woman will make her debut on Jeopardy. Stephanie Cornelison will be a contestant on the TV game show this week.

Cornelison will appear on the show on Wednesday. According to the Courier-Tribune Cornelison is a 2007 graduate of Eastern Randolph High. She has also wanted to appear on Jeopardy since she was a kid. She tried for years to get onto the show.

Watch Jeopardy on WFMY News 2 at 7:30 pm on Wednesday to see how Cornelison competes among the other contestants.

 

