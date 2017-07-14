GREENSBORO, N.C. – Baby announcements are always exciting, but Wilky and Amelia Black have raised the bar.

The Greensboro couple recently announced the newest addition to their family in a video on Facebook.

The creative announcement is a compilation of selfie videos featuring friends and family playing a game of repeating everything they say.

Here’s the catch: None of them knew what they were about to say. Once they get to it, the reactions are priceless.

The idea came from a reveal Amelia saw a few years ago on YouTube. As soon as she watched it, she knew exactly how she wanted to do her own.

Compiling the videos took about a month, and Amelia began the process even before she was sure she was expecting.

The key was to tell those featured to keep it secret. And it worked.

Wilky and Amelia are currently in Los Angeles working at the X-Games.

The couple own a local production company, Hayzen's Productions.

Amelia is hoping for a girl, while Wilky is just happy to have their family grow.

See the full announcement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cpdo-7EFWzM&feature=youtu.be

