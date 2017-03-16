Baby Sees Military Dad For The First Time

This dad and baby reunion may be the cutest reunion ever. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

If you're anything like me, you a sucker for reunions.

Whether it's a soldier surprising his wife at a basketball game or a mom greeting her kids at the airport, these meetups always get me.

But this latest reunion between a military dad and his infant son might be the best one of all.

The YouTube video of this heartwarming moment was uploaded by Caters Clips and is capturing the heart of the internet. And it's easy to see why.

According to the video description, Reagan Caldwell is nine months old and he received his glasses after his father, Brandon, was deployed to Antarctica with the Air Force.

When Captain Caldwell returned home after being away for two months, the two were visibly overcome with emotion.

After a brief rendition of "Patty Cake," you can see Reagan snuggle up to his dad.

This reunion is sure to brighten up anyone's day.

