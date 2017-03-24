Bill Would Ban Cell Phone Use While Driving In NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you’re zipping along busy roads, just a moment’s distraction can make a big difference.
A moment’s distraction cost one mother her son, and now she’s trying to get the law changed. A phone call was behind the crash that claimed 17-year-old Brian Garlock’s life, his mother said.
“Brian made a mistake, and it cost him everything,” Tammy Garlock said.
The Brian Garlock Act, introduced Thursday, would make it illegal to use a phone while driving. Those using a hands-free device would be exempted.
“And as quick as you think you are at reading a text or an email or whatever, someday you may not be fast enough,” Garlock said.
State Sen. Jeff Tarte (R-Mecklenburg County) said he consulted with the State Highway Patrol and district attorneys before filing the bill.
“When you are in a situation where you’re in a multi-thousand-pound vehicle that basically can kill somebody else based on your driving behavior, I think most people are at a point where they believe the person driving the car needs to be focused,” he said.
North Carolina already has a ban on texting while driving, but Tarte said it has been difficult to enforce.
The new law would stick violators with a $200 fine. Using GPS and a phone would be legal while stopped at a light, under the proposed law.
Michael Sanders knows about the dangers distracted drivers can pose.
“Oh, I see everything from women putting makeup on while they’re driving to reading newspapers, texting,” he said. “I’ve personally been hit by a car when they were texting.”
Garlock said she hopes the law will save a life.
“There’s just no way to describe what it’s like to see that empty chair at your table,” she said.
