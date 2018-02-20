Burlington Man Wins $1K Lottery Prize, Then $4M The Next Week!

Diamond Dazzler (Photo: Jezperklauzen, NC Lottery, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Burlington man will get $200,000 a year for 20 years after he won $4 million on a scratch-off ticket!

Christopher Springfield bought the $20 Diamond Dazzler lottery ticket at the Murphy Oil USA on South Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington.

“I’d won $1,000 the week before playing the game,” Springfield said. “So I decided to try my luck on the same ticket.”

He got lucky again! This time, he scratched to win $4 million!

Springfield had the choice of taking a $2.4 million lump sum or a $4 million annuity with 20 payments of $200,000 a year. He chose the annuity.

After taxes, he took home over $140,000 for his first payment. He plans to use some of the money to invest in real estate.

One $4 million and four $1 million prizes remain in the Diamond Dazzler game.

