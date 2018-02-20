WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Burlington Man Wins $1K Lottery Prize, Then $4M The Next Week!

Megan Allman , WFMY 8:56 PM. EST February 20, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Burlington man will get $200,000 a year for 20 years after he won $4 million on a scratch-off ticket! 

Christopher Springfield bought the $20 Diamond Dazzler lottery ticket at the Murphy Oil USA on South Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington. 

“I’d won $1,000 the week before playing the game,” Springfield said. “So I decided to try my luck on the same ticket.”

He got lucky again! This time, he scratched to win $4 million! 

Springfield had the choice of taking a $2.4 million lump sum or a $4 million annuity with 20 payments of $200,000 a year. He chose the annuity. 

After taxes, he took home over $140,000 for his first payment. He plans to use some of the money to invest in real estate. 

One $4 million and four $1 million prizes remain in the Diamond Dazzler game. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Woman's Losing Lottery Ticket Turns Into $1M Win

WFMY

NC Lottery Error Shorts Winners on Cash 5 Prize

WFMY

Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Dies Weeks Later From Cancer

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories