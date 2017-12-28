Caught On Camera: Michigan Man Skis Behind Amish Buggy

People in North Carolina might never complain about their snowy commute to work after they see how one man braved the roads in Michigan.

A viral video shows a man skiing behind an Amish buggy. Tara Hayward posted the video on Facebook with the caption "#PureMichigan."

The video has been viewed 436,000 times and shared 12,000 times.

Click here to view the video.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY