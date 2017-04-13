NC Church, Community Helps 11-Year-Old After Her Uncle's Arrest

Submitted photo.

CHARLOTTE, NC — A church community is stepping up to help a child in need. 11-year-old Arieyana Forney was kidnapped by her uncle, Curtis Atkinson Jr., on April 2.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Atkinson killed his parents and then took Arieyana.

She was found, unharmed, in Washington D.C. and Atkinson was charged with murder.

While Arieyana is going through a dark time, Hickory Grove Christian School has stepped up to ensure her future remains bright.

Dr. Jimmie Quesinberry, head of school at Hickory Grove Christian, says Arieyana's is guaranteed to get a free high school education.

"The church has already agreed to take care of tuition," Quesinberry told WCNC.

But another fund has also been set up, with the money being applied for a scholarship and other expenses.

"We're working on [creating] a trust fund to make sure the money is designed just for Ariana's needs," said Quesinberry.

If you would like to help Arieyana, check out https://www.youcaring.com/arieyanaforney-798674.

