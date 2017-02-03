Clinton Supporter Who Was Born Before Women Could Vote, Dies At 103

Ruline Steininger watches election results come in Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

Iowan Ruline Steininger, a loyal Hillary Clinton supporter who was featured in a Clinton campaign ad during the 2016 caucuses, died Tuesday night, according to her daughter-in-law. She was 103.

“During her last year, 2016, Steininger was interviewed 5 times by CNN, twice by the Des Moines Register, got to spend time with Hillary Clinton, and was an inspiration to us all,” daughter-in-law Karen Schneider wrote in a post on the Women’s March Iowa Chapter Facebook group. “In the ten years that she lived here in Des Moines, she attended many rallies and political events with my husband and myself.

“I only hope to have half the energy and dedication to equality and human dignity that she did," the post continued. "We'll miss her."

Steininger was born in 1913, years before women could vote.

In her more than a century on earth, she lived through a pandemic, two World Wars, two international depressions, the discovery of a cure for polio, the first Catholic president, a man on the moon, the end of smallpox, two attacks on American soil, a black president and the digital revolution.

But, once the Election Day dust settled at about 1:30 a.m. Central Time, she still hadn’t seen a woman ascend to the highest office in America.

“I’m disappointed and heartbroken,” the lifelong Democrat said at the time. “I am as disappointed as someone can be.”

A retired teacher who lived most of her life in Dubuque, Steininger voted for Democrats in the past 20 elections. She cast her first vote for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940, helping him defeat Republican Wendell Willkie, who, ironically, was the only other major party candidate in history whose biggest qualification was succeeding in business, according to the New York Times.

For Steininger, who sported a handmade “Hillary ’16” sign on her walker since the caucus, voting early for was the first milestone in her “plan,” as she called it. Beginning with her Christmas letter, she told her friends and family that she decided she had “to stay alive to vote for Hillary.”

“I want (Hillary) to know I did what I could and I am sorry,” she said after it was clear Donald Trump would become the next president. “There will be a woman voted president of the United States. It won’t be Hillary, but sooner or later there will be a woman voted president.”

“A woman got this far, so I think it will be easier the next time around," she said. "That’s progress.”

