Cuba Gooding Sr. Dies At 72: Reports

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. has died at 72, according to TMZ and Billboard.

He was found dead in his car in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon. TMZ says the fire department responded to the scene and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

Gooding Sr., father of Jerry Maguire Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was the lead singer of the '70s soul group the Main Ingredient. His early '70s hits included Everybody Plays the Fool and Just Don't Want to be Lonely.

Gooding Sr. and his wife, Shirley, married twice, first in 1974 and then remarried in 1995. They had four children together: actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Omar Gooding, April Gooding and musician Tommy Gooding.

