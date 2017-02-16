Dads Give Ballet A Shot With Their Daughters

A few videos featuring fathers dancing ballet alongside their children at the Philadelphia Dance Center on Valentine's Day is getting a sweet response on Facebook. (Photo: Philadelphia Dance Center Facebook page)

A few videos featuring fathers dancing ballet alongside their children on Valentine's Day is getting a sweet response on Facebook.

The Philadelphia Dance Center posted a video Tuesday that's received more than 200,000 shares on Facebook.

It features a group of dads going through ballet drills with their kids.

This video was a part of a Valentine's Dance Class the center put on for their students.

Another one of their videos where fathers were dancing to "Walts of the Flowers" from Tchalkovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite" got close to 13,000,000 views!

All in all, Valentine's Day turned out to be an amazing success for the Philadelphia Dance Center with such a big response from followers on Facebook.

