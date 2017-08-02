81-Year-Old Fitness Champion Honored With Inspiration Award

John K. Berg is one of the Top 10 Finalists for the 2017 SilverSneakers Inspiration Award. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – 81-year-old fitness champion, John K. Berg, has been named a national 2017 SilverSneakers Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award for his dedication to fitness and overall well-being.

The award is honored to older adults who work hard and motivate others in their fitness and health journeys.

In honor of his great accomplishments, SilverSneakers at A.C.T. by Deese hosted an event to formally congratulate Berg and present him an award in front of family, friends, and other members of SilverSneakers.

A resident of Greensboro, Berg has received numerous medals throughout his fitness journey. The latest include medals for the 18 events he participated at the 2016 Greensboro Senior Games, leaving as one of the most decorated participants.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

He has been participating in the Games since 2015.

Some of his hobbies outside of the gym include working in his organic garden, singing in the choir at Christ United Methodist Church, the Greensboro Tarheel Chorus and barber shop, and a member of the Tarheel wood-carvers. His most recent endeavor includes ballroom dance.

Berg says that the best way to get into fitness is to stop making it a chore. “I think if it becomes part of your life, it’s not a chore, it’s part of your life,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WFMY