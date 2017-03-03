Disney Designer Wants To Create 'Whirligig Woods' Theme Park In Alamance Co.

Credit: Bob Baranick

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - The man who helped create famous theme park attractions like Epcot and Splash Mountain is now working on something right here in the Triad.

The new park 'Whirligig Woods' would be on Hwy 87 near Saxapahaw, and could open as soon as 2019.

WFMY News 2 spoke to creator of the new park, Bob Baranick, about what we can expect in a couple years.

Baranick said the park is planned to be around 21 acres, could potentially have 25 rides, and tree house hotels holding 50-75 people.

Some of the plans could be adjusted and changed before the park opens said Baranick, but ultimately they have a 10 year master plan to make this park a destination.

A rendering of the Town Square area on opening day (Photo: Bob Baranick)

Baranick is a Disney Imagineer and has worked on some of the world's most iconic rides and spaces including: Epcot, Tarzan's Treehouse, Pirates of The Caribbean, Splash Mountain, New Orleans Square, Phantom Manor, The Haunted Mansion, and more!

He also has helped design theme parks like: Paramount Parks, Six Flags, Warner Studios, Busch Entertainment, Hershey Park, Universal Studios, and more.

If you want to find out more information about Bob Baranick you can visit his website.

