Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: WFMY)

The Greensboro Grasshopper's famous labrador retriever is inviting all of her dog friends into the park on Wednesday night.

Master Yogi Berra is one of the friendly faces for "Bark in the Park" at the stadium.

Recently, the 9-year-old was diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

WFMY News 2 offered a card for dog lovers to sign and share their sympathies.

© 2017 WFMY-TV