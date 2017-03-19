GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Noma-SIT-and-STAY.

Dogs and their humans got to do yoga in LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro on Sunday!

It's called "DOGA" - as in, dog + yoga. The event was created by pet coach and certified yoga instructor Megan Blake.

Megan got the idea for DOGA when she brought her pup to yoga one day, and it turned out to be a great experience for both her and her dog!

Megan says based on the great turnout on Sunday, she hopes to schedule more DOGA events at LeBauer Park in the future.

