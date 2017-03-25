Durham Woman Gets Back Dress Accidentally Donated To Goodwill

Gelbert in the returned dress. (Photo courtesy of Tiffany Gelbert)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman whose beloved wedding dress was accidentally donated to charity says the missing garment has been found and returned.

Natalie Gelbert had stored her wedding dress — which she considers priceless — in a bag in the family car. The plan was to have the dress cleaned and preserved.

But there were other bags in the family car, filled with donations for Goodwill. When her husband dropped off the donations, he accidentally dropped off the dress, too.

When Gelbert realized what had happened she tried to get the dress back, but was told by a Goodwill employee that the dress had already been sold, she said.

“I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this,” she wrote on Facebook.

But Friday she got some good news. The Goodwill store called back. The earlier information was incorrect, and the dress hadn’t been sold at all.

“Goodwill Community Foundation is thrilled to reunite Natalie with her wedding dress. GCF has extensive inventory and is grateful they could find the dress. It is always GCF’s policy to return any items donated by mistake,” the charity said in a news release.

It’s now back home with Gelbert.

“I’m so happy I got it back!” she said.

Copyright 2017 WFMY