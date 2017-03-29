(Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

PIEDMONT-TRIAD -- 'Some-bunny' told us about these 'eggscellent' Easter events in the Triad...so we wanted to share them with you!

If you know of an event you'd like us to add to this list, email us the details to news@wfmy.com.

Sunday, April 2 | The Story of Jesus' Ministry, Death, and Resurrection

Where: Snow Camp Outdoor Theater, 301 Drama Road, Snow Camp, NC

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Summary: Church members will perform the story of Jesus' resurrection.

Saturday, April 8 | Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Where: Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd, Greensboro

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., egg hunt is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Summary: There will be a bounce house, an obstacle course, DJ, prizes, games, and maybe even a special visit from the Easter Bunny! The event is free.

Saturday, April 8 | Easter Egg Hunt at Cushwa Stadium

Where: Cushwa Stadium, 201 Stadium Drive, Thomasville

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Summary: The event is free. There will be candy, prizes, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. The rain date is Sunday, April 9 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 | Creekside Park Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale

Time: Activities begin at 2:00 p.m. The egg hunt starts at 3:00 p.m.

Summary: The children will be divided into age groups for the egg hunt. Some eggs will have a prize number! The event will be held rain or shine.

Sunday, April 9 | Easter Celebration at Pleasant Hill Christian Church

Where: 1712 Pleasant Hill Liberty Road, Liberty, NC

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Summary: The church is holding a free community Easter celebration featuring the musical cantata "He is Risen." The church has been an integral part of the Snow Camp community for over 190 years.

Saturday, April 15 | Annual Egg Hunt and Spring Festival at Peace United Church

Where: Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 West Market Street, Greensboro

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Summary: There will be an Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, pony rides, food, a bake sale, face painting, live music, and a lot of fun! Call 336-299-8663 for more info.

Saturday, April 15 | Egg Hunt at Lewis Recreation Center

Where: 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Summary: The event is free. The egg hunt is open to children 11 years old and younger. Bring your own basket. Registration is required to participate. Contact Genesis Baptist Church at gbcyouth@genesisbaptistchurch.com or by phone at 336-587-7318 no later than April 12.

Saturday, April 15 | Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Old Salem

Where: Salem Tavern Meadow, South Main Street (next to Salem Tavern Museum and Barn)

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Summary: Enjoy a fun-filled morning searching for Easter Eggs in Old Salem's beautiful historic district. Tickets are required for participation. Children ages 3 and under admitted for free. Click here for more info.

Saturday, April 15 | Easter Festival at Old Salem

Where: Old Salem Historic District, Winston-Salem

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Summary: Learn about the important Easter traditions of the Moravian Church and take part in hands-on activities like traditional egg decorating. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Sunday, April 16 | 245th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem

Where: Home Moravian Church at Old Salem

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Summary: A very popular event every year is the Easter Sunrise Service, hosted by Salem Congregation. The event has been held each year since 1772.

Copyright 2017 WFMY