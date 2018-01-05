Family Builds Neighborhood Ice Rink

CORRYTON - Backyard ice rinks aren't rare up North, but it's not common to find one in Knoxville.

"I know it's a kind of football town and we love UT football too, but we love hockey even more," Chris Catlett said. "So we figured we'd try to take advantage of the extremely cold weather that we typically don't get here in East Tennessee."

Catlett and his neighbor built a small rink in their Corryton neighborhood while his children were staying with their grandparents.

"It was pretty simply, just some plywood and some plastic sheeting and layer the ice and let it freeze over," Catlett said.

Catlett thinks the ice should last another two days, but the memories from this cold snap are sure to last a lifetime.

"It's hard to describe it, but just seeing them out here playing and having a blast, it makes you feel good," Catlett said.

