GoKart: A Ride-Share Service For Children Of Busy Parents

Photo via Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's a problem many parents face during the summertime.

Kids are out of school and have places to be except you still have to be at work.

But how do you get them to their activities? That's where the new ride-sharing service "GoKart" comes in.

It's like an uber for kids and it's now here in Charlotte.

"I kind of had this 'a-ha' moment and said what if Uber and care.com had a baby?" said Stacy Shannon, the founder of GoKart.

Being a parent is tough enough already.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

"The juggling worried about picking him up from school," said Rebeca Samaroo, who plans to use the new service.

"Just the idea of Uber for kids...what do you think about that?" asked WCNC's Xavier Walton.

"I think it's an excellent idea," said Samaroo. "The big concern was safety."

WCNC took those safety concerns straight to the founder.

"Concerns was well who are these drivers?" said Shannon.



Before working for GoKart drivers must have at least five years of childcare experience. They are interviewed, go through background checks, and drug screenings. Drivers must also have clean record and current driver's license

The vehicles must be newer than 2006

"It's not just a ride service it's like a friend taking my child home," said Shannon.

Shannon, a single mother of three, came up with the idea last year after her own struggles.

"It's a really great way to help parents and create jobs," said Shannon.

Obviously, this service isn't free. It's $14 for the first five miles and then $1.50 every mile after that. If you do it for the entire week you are eligible for five percent off.

For more info visit https://www.gokartnc.com/.

© 2017 WCNC.COM