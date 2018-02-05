Man Asks For Help Finding Missing Brother, 45 Years Later

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is still searching for his missing bother, 45-years later.

Darren Hillis was just 14 when he disappeared from Norfolk on March 12, 1973.

He was 6'2" with reddish-hair and brown hazel eyes.

“Me and my sister just figured he was playing hooky, which he’d never done before,” said Dana Hillis.

Darren left his house at 7 a.m. to go to a bus stop only 6 minutes away.

“It was a Monday morning, and both me and my sister were home sick. Blair called at like 9:30 that morning and said he wasn’t in school,” Hillis explained.

That’s when the search began.

“When my parents got home at 5 my dad and I went walked in the woods across the street looking for him. We couldn’t find him.”

According to his family, Darren was a normal kid. He was a little quiet, but wanted to be an astronaut.

His family thinks he could still be out there.

A local company, Adams Outdoor Billboards, is taking up the family’s cause for free. They are putting up digital billboards to keep the case alive.

Dana is appreciative, and he just has one message for his brother:

"Let us know where you’re at, we’re not mad at you….we just want to know if you’re alright.”

If anyone has information that might make a dent in this case, they are asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

