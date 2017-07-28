NC Teen's Baptism Takes An Unexpected Turn In The Ocean

Landon Baity gets baptized! Pic. Brian Thompson (Photo: Custom)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – A Yadkin County teen’s special moment of being baptized was captured in a unique way which quickly turned into a funny moment.

Landon Baity, 17, a Senior at Starmount High School in Yadkin County was at Camp Caswell on Oak Island when he asked his pastor, Brian Thompson to baptize him in the ocean. Thompson is a youth pastor at Shady Grove Baptist in Boonville.

The two went into the ocean together with a group watching from the beach. Landon was baptized right there with everyone watching. But then the baptism took a funny unexpected turn.

The pastor lost his footing in the ocean and well, Landon got another spiritually unexpected dunk! But you have to wait until the end to see the splash!

