Paw Patrol Tour Comes To The Triad

Paw Patrol (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mom and Dad, you can earn some serious points with the kiddos in High Point!

Paw Patrol characters are at the a Walmart on South Main Street until 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Kids can explore the life-size paw-patroller and meet their favorite characters.

If you can't make it Friday night -- The Paw patrol tour is in Greensboro tomorrow and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Details: Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 -- Paw Patrol at Walmart on 3738 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

