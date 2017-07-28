WFMY
Close

Paw Patrol Tour Comes To The Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:59 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mom and Dad, you can earn some serious points with the kiddos in High Point! 

Paw Patrol characters are at the a Walmart on South Main Street until 7 p.m. Friday, July 28. 

Kids can explore the life-size paw-patroller and meet their favorite characters.

If you can't make it Friday night -- The Paw patrol tour is in Greensboro tomorrow and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

Details: Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 -- Paw Patrol at Walmart on 3738 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

           

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories