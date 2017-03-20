Firefighters Save More Than 10 Dogs In TN House Fire

Emergency crews were able to save several puppies and dogs from a Blount County house fire, but fear others may have died in the Friday morning blaze. Photo: American Red Cross

WALLAND - Emergency crews were able to save several puppies and dogs from a Blount County house fire, but fear others may have died in the Friday morning blaze.

Flames had already engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived on scene at Dalton Lane around 8:46 a.m. They got there within a few minutes of the first call because the home is located near the fire station.

More than 10 dogs were saved, but the homeowner estimated they had more than 20 dogs in the home.

The couple who lived in the house had some smoke inhalation issues and were treated on the scene.

Authorities on the scene said it appears the fire may have started around a heater, but they are still investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple who lived there.

© 2017 WBIR.COM