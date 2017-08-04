WFMY
Free Tacos and Ice Cream at Various W-S City Pools

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:03 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Walmart will be bringing an ice cream truck and taco truck to various city pools Aug. 5 through Aug.13.

The schedule is:

  • Saturday, Aug 5: Ice cream at Polo Pool, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9: Tacos at Parkland Pool, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 12: Tacos at polo Pool, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 13: Tacos at Kimberley Park Pool, 2 to 6 p.m.

