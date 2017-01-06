GCS Students Duct Tape Principal To The Wall

(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC - A Guilford County principal got himself in a sticky situation.

Students at Southwest Elementary School earned the chance to duct tape their principal to a wall. Teachers rewarded the students after they surpassed their United Way fundraising goal for the year.

The students stuck Principal Brian Muller to the wall on Friday afternoon.

The school raised more than $7,700, up more than $2,000 from last year.

Copyright 2016 WFMY