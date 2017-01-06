WFMY
GCS Students Duct Tape Principal To The Wall

Emily Hodgdon, WFMY 3:11 PM. EST January 06, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - A Guilford County principal got himself in a sticky situation. 

Students at Southwest Elementary School earned the chance to duct tape their principal to a wall. Teachers rewarded the students after they surpassed their United Way fundraising goal for the year. 

The students stuck Principal Brian Muller to the wall on Friday afternoon. 

The school raised more than $7,700, up more than $2,000 from last year. 

